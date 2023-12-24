Which was the best WWE match in 2023? Fans have crowned the winner

This year was an absolute all-timer for WWE. As we approach the end of 2023, fans recently voted to crown the match of the year.

In 2023, WWE featured several big-time matches that outshined all other promotions. These bouts included stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and many more. Events like WrestleMania 39, Backlash, and Survivor Series: WarGames will be remembered for years for the show-stealing matches they featured.

The company hosted a virtual tournament to crown the 2023 Match of The Year, and all prominent showdowns like Gunther vs. Chad Gable on RAW, Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at Backlash, The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, and more were included in the contest.

A star-studded tournament to crown the Match of The Year

The two matches that made it to the finals were Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

With a massive 80% votes, fans crowned Rhodes vs. Reigns in the main event of the Show of Shows as the 2023 WWE Match of The Year. It is an ideal scenario as the most crucial match of the flagship Premium Live Event ended up as the winner.

While the winner is undoubtedly justified, a few more matches are worth a discussion to help you think for yourself.

Few other WWE matches that stole the show in 2023

A large portion of the fanbase considers veteran journalist Dave Meltzer's match ratings as an efficient measure to decide the quality of wrestling matches.

In that case, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39 received a five-star rating.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was a lengthy feud with a perfect conclusion. After unfortunately being left out of the stacked SummerSlam card, the women stole the show at Payback 2023 in a Hell in a Cell match. The Man picked up the win, and Zoey Stark turned on her mentor, Trish Stratus, after the battle.

One of the most emotional moments of the year came when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally succeeded in destroying The Bloodline. The duo dethroned The Usos as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions at Night One of WrestleMania 39. The win led to a storyline featuring Jey and Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns, leading to another great match at Money in the Bank 2023.

Which was the best WWE match in 2023, according to you? Let us know in the comments section.

