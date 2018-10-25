Which competitors from the 2018 Mae Young Classic are signed by WWE?

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 173 // 25 Oct 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some of the best women in the world competed in this tournament.

In the 2018 Mae Young Classic, the likes of former Divas Champion Kaitlyn, 2017 Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim, 2017 Mae Young Classic semifinalist Toni Storm, NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, the 'Final Boss' Meiko Satomura, and Io Shirai. 18 of these women are signed to WWE while 14 are not (that does not mean that they can't participate in next year's Mae Young Classic).

8 women from the 2018 Mae Young Classic that were eliminated in the first round are currently signed by WWE. Killer Kelly, Isla Dawn, Jinny, and Xia Brookside all are a part of NXT UK's Women's Division and as foundations of this new division, we will certainly see them on WWE television in the near future (we've already seen Killer Kelly in action on NXT UK). Kavita Devi, MJ Jenkins, Reina Gonzales, and Jessie Elaban are all currently signed to WWE and consistently train in the Performance Center.

It is definitely possible that we see these women compete in NXT in the near future (especially Kavita Devi and Jessie Elaban as Kavita Devita competed in the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution while Jessie Elaban was involved in Shayna Baszler's bullying storyline).

3 women from the 2018 Mae Young Classic that were eliminated in the second round are all currently signed by WWE. Xia Li, Kacy Catanzaro, and Taynara Conti are all signed to WWE. It is highly possible that all of these women on NXT appear on NXT soon. Taynara Conti has had a few appearances on NXT while Xia Li & Kacy Catanzaro have too much skill to sit on the sidelines.

4 women from the 2018 Mae Young Classic that were eliminated in the quarterfinals are all currently signed to WWE. Lacey Lane, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, & Deonna Purrazzo are all signed by WWE. Mia Yim and Deonna Purrazzo have already started to make appearances on NXT television.

Tegan Nox is a part of NXT UK and will make her return to that brand when she recovers from her broken leg. Lacey Lane will probably soon join her peers on NXT as she has shown a lot of potential throughout this tournament.

One woman from the 2018 Mae Young Classic was eliminated in the semifinals of the tournament and is currently signed to WWE. That competitor is none other than Rhea Ripley. Rhea Ripley is a part of NXT UK where she performs as the NXT UK Women's Champion.

The 2 finalists of the 2018 Mae Young Classic are signed to WWE. Toni Storm & Io Shirai were both signed earlier this year. Toni Storm is part of NXT UK and is an integral part of the NXT UK Women's Division. Meanwhile, Io Shirai trains at the Performance Center but is far too talented to remain on the sidelines for too long and she will certainly make her NXT debut soon.

A completed list of signed Mae Young Classic performers: Killer Kelly, Isla Dawn, Jinny, Xia Brookside, Kavita Devi, Reina Gonzales, Jessie Elaban, MJ Jenkins, Taynara Conti, Xia Li, Kacy Catanzaro, Lacey Lane, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, and Toni Storm are all currently signed to WWE.