Which current WWE star has an eerily similar voice to The Rock?

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The People's Champion is often imitated but never duplicated. It turns out there's a star in the WWE locker whose voice sounds quite similar to that of the Hollywood icon.

The star in question is LA Knight. The former Million Dollar Champion once talked about how he sounded like The Rock during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. For those unaware, Knight was one of the contestants on The Hero, which Rock hosted in 2013.

“You know, it’s funny. When I did The Hero, it was a reality show back in 2013,” Knight said. “There were sometimes when one of us would be talking without seeing who was on screen, and both people that were watching with me and myself sometimes wouldn’t know ‘cause we have very similar tones and voice. And people think I’m putting that on. That’s just my voice. I can’t do anything about that [laughs]."

The real-life Shaun Ricker was one of the nine participants who competed for the title of "hero" and a monetary prize on the TNT show. The concept of the program was to test the physicality, mentality, and morality of the participants involved.

Knight would only make it to the fourth episode, titled "Heart," before being eliminated. The competition was eventually won by Patty O'Neil during The Hero's finale, which aired on August 1, 2013.

LA Knight borrows from The Rock's iconic finisher on WWE SmackDown

Knight was in action on the April 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The 40-year-old star squared off against Butch of The Brawling Brutes. The match saw Knight give his own twist to The Rock's iconic People's Elbow to a massive reaction from the crowd.

Knight is currently one of the most popular superstars on the blue brand. Chants of "LA Knight" even took over Triple H's Night of Champions press conference in Saudi Arabia. His catchphrase "Let me talk to ya!" is also quite popular among the WWE Universe.

It remains to be seen if Knight will get his main event push after a promising start on the blue brand.

