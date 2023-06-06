Which current WWE Superstar did Katana Chance date?

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter debuted on the latest edition of WWE RAW, challenging for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately for the duo, they were up against two of the most dominant women in the division, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

The longest reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions will surely become fast favorites of the WWE Universe due to their fast and incredible high-flying offense. Chance, specifically, has already wowed fans on the main roster thanks to a Royal Rumble appearance in 2019.

Chance shares that high-risk, high-reward style with another RAW Superstar and her former partner, Ricochet. The pair dated for a few years, getting together in 2018 before splitting in 2021 when it was revealed that Ricochet started seeing announcer Samantha Irvin. Oddly enough, Irvin is now the announcer for Monday Night RAW. Irvin and Ricochet got engaged earlier this year.

One would assume that might be strange for the three of them, but considering how many years have passed, it's safe to say that awkwardness has dissipated by now.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were unsuccessful in their WWE RAW debut

In their official debut as Monday Night RAW Superstars, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter managed to get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They failed to take the gold from the dominant duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who captured the titles last week.

Despite the loss, though, Chance and Carter looked great in the match-up. Both had a lot of time to shine and even managed to hit Rousey with their finisher, a 450 Splash and neckbreaker combo. Had Shayna not saved her Four Horsewomen teammate, fans would've seen new champions tonight.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter caught the attention of the WWE Universe tonight and are sure to be major players in the tag team division going forward.

Would you like to see Katana Chance and Kayden Carter with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes