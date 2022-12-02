Which female announcer did WWE fire and why?

WWE is very strict with its rules and policies and expects its employees to never cross their limits. However, one such employee did and has paid the price for it.

Spanish announcer Quetzalli Bulnes was fired on October 30th after she was involved in an incident during a house show in Mexico City. Bulens asked one of her friends, a Spanish YouTuber, to jump over the barricade to get into the ring. Byron Saxton was in the ring at the time and was confused as the incident played out. Here is how the incident played out as reported by F4WOnline via William Beltran and Super Luchas.

"There was a scary incident that angered some fans in attendance. Quetzalli Bulnes, host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, wanted to give an unplanned spot on the show to one of her friends, a wrestling YouTuber from Spain named Falbak, who was in ringside. Falbak jumped the barricade after Quetzalli encouraged him to do so. Byron Saxton called security to catch him, but Quetzalli ordered them not to do anything to him. Byron Saxton's face was one of fear and then of anger with Quetzalli for this situation of which he, clearly, had no knowledge."

Bulens was soon fired from the company after the event. She took to Twitter to confirm her departure from the company.

WWE is cutting down bonuses from superstar's contracts

Apart from passion, lots of money and global fame are two key reasons why young people dream of becoming WWE superstars. However, there is a new rule under the Triple H regime when it comes to money.

Ringside News @ringsidenews_ WWE No Longer Giving Bonuses To Talent Under Triple H’s Control ringsidenews.com/2022/12/01/wwe… WWE No Longer Giving Bonuses To Talent Under Triple H’s Control ringsidenews.com/2022/12/01/wwe…

During Vince McMahon's time, the superstars were paid a bonus amount for premium live event matches and special appearances. However, according to Dave Meltzer, it has now stopped. Superstars will only make what they agree upon during the signing of their contract.

“When you’re in WWE now, basically, you’re making… you sign a contract for a million dollars, just say. You’re making a million dollars. There’s not a Saudi bonus, there’s not a pay-per-view bonus. There might be if you’re Roman Reigns… the super merch sale guys probably would get more, but most of the guys that’s not the case. Most people are making what their contract says right now.”

While Triple H is the face of WWE's top management, people may feel this could be a decision that's come from him. However, Triple H sees the creative majorly for the company, with Co-CEO's Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon majorly handling the business. There is a good chance that this decision was taken by the Co-CEO's.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes