Which female WWE Superstar did Booker T train?

Booker T is one of the finest performers to have performed in a WWE ring. He was a legend between the ropes and at entertaining fans with his antics. Following his retirement from wrestling, he proceeded to do bits on commentary and on analysis panels.

Booker seems to be one of the most influential people in the WWE world. In addition to his on-screen duties, he trains budding wrestlers to become stars of the industry. One wrestler who has benefitted immensely from his tutelage is Roxanne Perez, someone who has been touted as a future women's champion.

Indeed, Perez was part of Reality of Wrestling (ROW), which is Booker T's training school. She was trained by the WWE Hall of Famer himself, who seems to incorporate a hands-on approach with the teaching. She learned a lot from school and went on to apply her learnings in the independent scene and in Ring of Honor, where she won the ROH Women's Championship.

Perez was then signed by WWE and sent to NXT. She wasted little time making waves on the show, winning the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and becoming NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Cora Jade.

How is Booker T like as a wrestling teacher?

Booker T is a veteran of his craft and has trained many aspiring wrestlers. However, many fans are not aware of what he is like as a coach. Roxanne Perez gave her thoughts on what it was like working with him, heaping praise on the former world champion for his methods.

“I trained under Booker T when I was in the independent scene. And at his school, he also has a wrestling show called Reality of Wrestling. And that’s the first place that I went to on the indies where he uses cameras. So it’s a very nice set-up, kind of like NXT, and he taught me how to look at the cameras, and stuff like that. So when I came to NXT, it was a little bit easier to catch on to it and to learn that....With Booker T, I started at his school when I was 16. Yeah. So I was with him for about three years, four years.” [H/T 411Mania]

Perez is currently one of the brightest talents on WWE's roster. We can't wait to see what she gets up to in the future.

