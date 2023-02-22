Which former tag team champion teased Jay White's WWE future? Bullet Club roots

Jay White is a star heavily rumored to be joining WWE, as he is currently a free agent who can join any reputed promotion. His arrival was recently teased by one of his friends in Titanland.

For those unaware, White is a very popular name in pro wrestling. He holds ties to several promotions like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He is a former member of the reputed faction called the Bullet Club, which once featured stars like AJ Styles, Fin Balor, and Adam Cole. In fact, he was also the leader of the stable until he lost a "Loser Leaves Japan" match to Eddie Kingston in NJPW.

So which former tag team champion teased Jay White's WWE future?

The answer is none other than the current member of the O.C., Karl Anderson. He recently reacted to his former Bullet Club stablemate's post on Twitter, potentially teasing a reunion.

His reaction might mean that he tends to wrestle alongside The Switchblade for life. If that's the case, fans could certainly see the two reunite under Triple H's regime.

Another Superstar recently posted a picture alongside Jay White ahead of rumored WWE debut

While rumors of Jay White's WWE debut are at an all-time high, current superstars on the roster are also getting involved to tease the much-awaited debut.

Bronson Reed is yet another star who recently teased the scenario by posting a picture of himself with Jay White on Twitter. You can check out the tweet below.

Reed used to work in NJPW under the ring-name JONAH before returning to his former workplace. During his time away from Stamford, he had a brief run in Japan alongside The Switchblade. While it could just be a throwback post to when the two worked together, it could also mean that they will reunite soon.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed as Jay White hasn't reportedly signed with any major promotion. With WWE being the biggest platform for professional wrestling, he could certainly join the global juggernaut soon and possibly have a match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Do you want to see The Switchblade at WrestleMania Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes