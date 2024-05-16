Which former WWE superstar caused a fire at Liv Morgan's house? Exploring her revelation

Liv Morgan has had a crazy few weeks. She went from injuring Rhea Ripley and having some interesting interactions with Dominik Mysterio to now feuding with Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. But none of this compares to some of the experiences Morgan has had outside the squared circle. This includes the time a former WWE Superstar started a fire in her home.

The former WWE Superstar in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). Perry and Liv Morgan are best friends. So much so that Perry was living with Morgan up until a few months ago. However, while their time as roommates was fun, there was one incident that nearly burned down the house.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Liv Morgan revealed how she saved both herself and CJ Perry from a fire. She recalled how Perry decided to make tacos, but after putting the taco shells in the oven, she set it to broil instead of bake. This led to Morgan's oven lighting on fire and could have led to some devastating consequences.

"She puts tacos shells in the oven because she wanted to like toast them a little bit. And, in typical CJ fashion, she hit broil instead of bake. So, I don't know if y'all know what broil is, but broil is like...fire!!! So pretty much my oven went on fire!" said Liv Morgan. [From 23:05 to 23:25]

Check out the video below:

Morgan claimed that being a WWE Superstar saved the day. After becoming familiar with fire extinguishers thanks to Extreme Rules 2022, she quickly used one to stop the flames from potentially burning down the house. Nevertheless, it must have been a harrowing experience.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to take on Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

A week or so from now, WWE will be heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Premium Live Event. Triple H and WWE Creative have some exciting matches planned, and one of them revolves around the Women's World Championship.

Since winning the title on RAW, Becky Lynch has not faced a single challenger. However, one has now presented itself in the form of Liv Morgan. Morgan was one of the final two women in the ring alongside Lynch during the Battle Royal for the vanavt title, and now she wants an opportunity to win the title. Well, she will get said opportunity at The King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

This is sure to be an intense match, especially with all that went down between the two on last week's RAW.