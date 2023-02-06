Which former WWE Superstar is Gigi Dolin currently dating?

Gigi Dolin is one of the top names on the NXT roster. Her exploits as part of Toxic Attraction and her multiple championship wins make her someone who is deserving of a main roster call-up at this moment in time.

Dolin is one of the most popular female superstars on the NXT roster. As such, fans want to know what is going on in her life. This especially rings true for her romantic adventures.

The former tag team champion was married to AEW star Darby Allin in 2018 before their divorce two years later. She remained single until recently, getting together with a former (and controversial) WWE Superstar.

Dolin posted this on her Instagram story

Gigi Dolin is currently dating former NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter. She recently posted a rather intimate picture of herself with her new boyfriend on her Instagram story. We wish the couple the best of luck!

Gigi Dolin dating a controversial person

Gigi Dolin dating Nash Carter came as a surprise to many. The latter made headlines recently for his controversial actions, the likes of which led to him being released by WWE despite being one of the top stars in their tag team division.

Carter's former wife, Kimber Lee, alleged that Carter had domestically assaulted her during their marriage. She revealed that she separated from him due to this, and made sure to share more of such terrible news.

Lee posted a photo wherein the former NXT Tag Team Champion was seen performing a Nazi salute. What made it worse was the fact that he was sporting a moustache very similar to that of Adolf Hitler, which is something you just don't do ever.

The photo was the last straw for WWE, who released the former MSK member, breaking up the tag team in the process. He apologized for his actions and took full responsibility for them.

"No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn't understand the magnitude of how hurtful it was....Regardless how the photograph came to light, there is still no excuse for my actions." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Carter hasn't returned to WWE despite the company calling a lot of superstars back. However, one can never say never in Triple H land.

