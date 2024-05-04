Which former WWE Superstar did Kevin Owens beat up at Backlash? He hasn't wrestled there in 8 years!

Backlash France is underway and the night kicked off with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton against The Bloodline. However, before the bell could ring, mayhem ensued as the four men decided they did not want to wait. This led to an incredible sequence where KO started taking out anyone in his path, including security. Well, one of those security guards happens to be a former WWE Superstar who last wrestled in the company eight years ago. But, who is he?

Well, the answer to that question, is Sylvester Lefort. Lefort, whose real name is Thomas La Ruffa, worked under the ring name Sylvester Lefort in NXT. The 40-year-old French wrestler worked in WWE's developmental brand for four years, between 2012-2016. His last match was back in June 2015, when he teamed up with Jason Jordan in a losing effort against Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

After being released by WWE in 2016, Lefort went on to wrestle in TNA, before moving to the independent circuit. However, with Backlash taking place in Lyon, France, WWE decided to request his services, as he also played the role of a security guard last night on SmackDown. On the blue brand, he was slammed onto the announce table by The Viper, and now, just 24 hours later, he found himself getting beat up by Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens did not hold back, and neither did the other three men. This forced SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis to come out and change the stipulation of the match into a Street Fight. Following that announcement, Owens and Orton were allowed to do as they pleased.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were unable to get the job done against The Bloodline

The Street Fight stipulation gave Kevin Owens and Randy Orton the leeway they needed to punish The Bloodline for what they had put them through in the last few weeks. The duo did get some satisfaction, as they used every weapon possible, from garbage cans to kendo sticks to steel chairs. But, at the end of the day, they were unable to get the job done.

Just when things seemed to be going in the duo's favor, Tama Tonga's brother Tanga Loa made a surprise debut. He attacked both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens with a set of steel steps. This allowed Solo Sikoa to take advantage and deliver a Samoan Spike to The Prizefighter before pinning him for the win.

Expand Tweet

From here on, there is no telling what the future holds for either Orton or Owens. But, if one thing is for sure, it's that The Bloodline is heading in a new direction. And, it's safe to say the WWE Universe cannot wait to see how that storyline unfolds.