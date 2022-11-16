Which former WWE Superstar did Triple H date before Stephanie McMahon?

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are the most powerful couple in WWE. The company's co-CEO and Chief Content Officer have been together for 22 years and married for 19 years. However, Stephanie McMahon is not the only woman The Game has dated.

In 1990, long before The Game joined the Stamford-based promotion, he met Chyna at Killer Kowalski’s wrestling school in Massachusetts. The pair started dating in 1996.

During that era, WWE majorly hired women with extraordinary beauty to be valets for wrestlers. However, it is rumored that Triple H and Shawn Michaels convinced Vince McMahon to hire Chyna and made her their bodyguard in DX.

However, the couple lived together for over three years and kept their relationship. As mentioned in her autobiography, "If Only Knew," Chyna didn't want anyone to feel she was using Hunter to further her career. However, things started going south between the couple.

According to The Great Fall of Chyna, the main reason behind the problems in the relationship was that Triple H wanted to have children while Chyna wasn't ready for it.

In 2000, The Game was in an on-screen love story with Stephanie McMahon. The couple grew closer and started dating in real life, ending the chapter of Triple H and Chyna.

Jim Ross reveals Chyna never recovered from her breakup with Triple H

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross was the head of talent during the Attitude Era. This meant he knew almost everything that was going on in the life of the WWE roster.

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross revealed that Chyna never recovered from seeing Triple H and Stephanie together. He claimed he would have to console a sad and tearful Chyna at the shows.

"The love of her life and her had a break-up, and I think that she never recovered from that to a large degree, quite frankly," said Ross. "Those that know her better than me I’m sure will hear about this, Conrad, those who are closer to her, especially after the WWE years, which I was not. Full transparency. I think that she had to start healing again after WWE and she could just not get over the hump."

Chyna wrestled in her last match for WWE in May 2001 when she defeated Lita at the Judgment Day PPV. She died in 2016 due to an accidental drug overdose.

