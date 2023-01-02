 Which former WWE wrestler died at the end of 2022?

In a piece of tragic news, a former WWE superstar didn’t make it to the year 2023. His tenure in the promotion was short, but he gained the admiration of viewers and performers alike.

Nathan Blodgett, aka Jaysin Strife in wrestling, died on 30 December 2022. He had a long and intense health battle throughout the year, according to his brother Jason. Prior to his death, he disclosed that he had lost a significant amount of weight and had various surgeries. The exact cause of his death is unknown.

Jaysin Strife regularly updates his fans on his condition. At the beginning of the year, he disclosed that he had a bone marrow biopsy. “Various infections and extremely advanced vasculitis” were weakening his body. The inflammation worsened in the middle of the year, and doctors even found an aneurysm ready to burst.

Jackie Tan @JaysinStrife #fighter Put this on FB a couple weeks ago. 2022 has actively been trying to kill me. Already had an emergency stent graft done. Spent 32 days in the hospital. Have been back here for 6 days and just had a bone marrow biopsy. Down 60 pounds since February. Still sexy lol. #wtad Put this on FB a couple weeks ago. 2022 has actively been trying to kill me. Already had an emergency stent graft done. Spent 32 days in the hospital. Have been back here for 6 days and just had a bone marrow biopsy. Down 60 pounds since February. Still sexy lol. #wtad #fighter https://t.co/CVNzOSHbs6

Strife trained under Hype Gotti and Jayden Draigo at the Omaha Wrestling Association. He debuted in late 2003 and worked in various independent promotions before inaugurating Magnum Pro Wrestling six years later. Jaysin Strife officially became a promoter but continued to be an occasional in-ring personality.

The Iowan-born superstar was also a part of top companies such as All-Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment. He made his first appearance in WWE as a soldier on RAW in 2014 and also competed on 205 Live against Akira Tozawa in 2018. Jaysin Strife fought Powerhouse Hobbs in a November 2021 episode of AEW Dark, lasting three minutes.

Nathan Blodgett’s last performance inside the ring was in March 2022, when he defeated Bobby Brennan at Below Zero Wrestling. He held the AIWF World Wrestling Championship and the Magnum Pro Championship before his untimely demise. His longest single reign (447 days) was in 2010-11 with the IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Title.

Tributes pour in on Twitter for former WWE star Jaysin Strife

On February 26, 2022, Jaysin Strife put his championships on the line against Mike Bennett at the Magnum Pro Don't Sweat The Technique event. The event, held in Omaha, Nebraska, was one of the champion’s best performances to date.

Strife’s health rapidly declined following the match, as per his Twitter post. The 37-year-old claimed he would have been content if the bout was his last as his health continued to grow worse in October.

Former WWE star Mike Bennett gave his condolences to the Blodgett family. In his tribute, he revealed that Jason Strife had a profound impact on him in the little time they shared inside the squared circle.

Mike Bennett @RealMikeBennett You had a profound impact on me in the short amount of time we knew each other. I know there is a lesson in all of this but right now I just want to send all my love to his friends and family. Nothing in life is guaranteed. Love your people and tell them you love them. You had a profound impact on me in the short amount of time we knew each other. I know there is a lesson in all of this but right now I just want to send all my love to his friends and family. Nothing in life is guaranteed. Love your people and tell them you love them. https://t.co/JRIuxb4FAP

Other wrestlers also acknowledged the promoter and wrestler, including Mustafa Ali and Sami Callahan.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE Jaysin Strife gave a lot to the Midwest Indy wrestling scene. So much passion and pride for what we do.



Rest in power, brudda. Yellow Dog 4 life. Jaysin Strife gave a lot to the Midwest Indy wrestling scene. So much passion and pride for what we do. Rest in power, brudda. Yellow Dog 4 life. https://t.co/XqPsZqFxvh

WWE SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce also gave his respect to Strife and thanked the deceased star for working alongside him.

Sportskeeda sends its deepest condolences to the Blodgett family.

