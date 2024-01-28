Which male WWE star pulled double duty in the men's and women’s Royal Rumble matches?

The WWE men's and women’s Royal Rumble had plenty of great moments tonight. Both matches delivered big time when it comes to entertainment. Speaking of entertainment, a male star provided fans with a dose of laughter during the show tonight.

The person in question is none other than R-Truth. The multi-time champion pulled double duty in the men's and women’s over-the-top-rope extravaganza. Truth first showed in the women’s rumble match at the Premium Live Event.

He interrupted Valhalla’s entrance at number 24. Truth entered the ring only to be sent over the top rope by Nia Jax. He was taken backstage by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who told him he was supposed to show up in the Men’s Rumble.

The moment came, and R-Truth got it right by appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 24. He thought he was in a tag team match with Dominik Mysterio and received one of the loudest pops of the night when he entered the ring.

Who eliminated R-Truth from the Men’s Royal Rumble?

R-Truth shared a brief moment with his occasional tag team partner, The Miz. The A-Lister, however, couldn’t convince his fellow Awesome Truth team partner to attack Dominik Mysterio during the match.

After entertaining the crowd for several minutes, Truth found himself getting tossed over the top rope by fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy would be eliminated by number 30 entrant Sami Zayn after a couple of minutes.

It remains to be seen if R-Truth will cost The Judgment Day their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against DIY on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

