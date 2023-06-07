Which member of Roman Reigns' family was managed by The Iron Sheik? The name will amaze you

The Iron Sheik, a legendary wrestler from the Golden Era of WWE, has passed away at age 81. Sheik's personal Twitter account verified the information and stated that he departed peacefully.

Sheik was one of the most significant figures in the history of professional wrestling, and he had a profound effect on the business that went well beyond the squared circle. Whether it was his infamous confrontations with Hulk Hogan or his Twitter outbursts, he could make anything interesting.

A little-known fact about the legendary wrestler is that he managed a member of Roman Reigns' family in the mid-1990s. The Iron Sheik was recruited to assist Rikishi in his portrayal of The Sultan. Sheik's regular WWE appearances ended with this gimmick.

The Sultan was a distinctive gimmick of a wrestler behind a mask who was managed by The Iron Sheik and Bob Backlund. WWE, at the time, hoped that both former World Champions would pique the interest of the audience. Fans, however, never developed a connection with the character, and it was perceived as a tremendous failure.

WWE swiftly dropped the gimmick and shelved the man behind the mask for a few years. Rikishi was fortunate to have the opportunity to re-establish his career without the mask and thrived with the dancing gimmick, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Few admirers recall this chapter of Rikishi's career, and the subject of The Sultan probably doesn't need another glance.

The Iron Sheik is arguably the greatest heel of all time

The Sheik's experience in wrestling has been, to put it mildly, intriguing. Olympic aspirant and amateur wrestler to World Champion and villainous WWE heel.

The storied heel began his WWE career in the early 1980s as a member of a tag team with Nikolai Volkoff called The Anti-American.

He was Hulk Hogan's most formidable opponent and is credited with helping to launch Hogan's career by losing the World title to him at Madison Square Garden in 1984.

The rest is history. The triumph over The Sheikh for the title contributed to Hulkamania's success.

