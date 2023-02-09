Which NXT stars have been confirmed for WWE 2K23?

WWE 2K23 will hit stores any day now, and we can't wait for it. Slowly but surely, major details regarding the game are coming out. The latest one involves revelations regarding some NXT stars on the roster.

Certain superstars on the WWE 2K23 roster have already been revealed. John Cena was announced as the cover star of the game and will be one of the highest-rated superstars on offer. Some other names were also announced, with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins from RAW all making the game.

In addition to that, returning faces like The Bella Twins, Kurt Angle, Queen Zelina, Molly Holly, and Cody Rhodes will also be playable.

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames



🦁 Nikkita Lyons

🤘 Cora Jade

🖤 Roxanne Perez

Carmelo Hayes

Bron Breakker

Grayson Waller



WWE and 2K announced some NXT Superstars for their latest game as well. The likes of Nikkita Lyons, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Grayson Waller are all available as part of the title. In the coming days, we'll get some SmackDown revelations and, eventually, the entire roster.

Cody Rhodes' thoughts on WWE 2K23

Super Cena aside, Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest name announced for WWE 2K23 at the moment. His return to the franchise coincides with his epic homecoming as one of the biggest stars in the wrestling world.

Rhodes will no doubt be highly rated in the game and will be miles better than his Stardust persona. The makers revealed his ring entrance in the game, and it looks like a true banger. He reacted to the stunning visuals on Twitter, hailing the developers for making his return to the game a memorable event.

"Can’t say enough wonderful things about the 2K team & their efforts to bring me back into the fold. I hope wrestling fans really enjoy," said Rhodes.

In our opinion, The American Nightmare should be rated in the lower 90s. Since his return to WWE, he has performed and presented himself as a megastar. From his hat-trick of victories against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins to his epic Royal Rumble Match win, he is without question one of the best in the company today.

We can't wait to grab our copy of the game and play as Rhodes and our other favorite superstars.

