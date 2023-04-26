Which NXT stars could shift to the main roster in the WWE Draft? Piecing together potential clues from Spring Breakin'

The WWE Draft is just around the corner, and fans are already anticipating which superstars from NXT will join the main roster. It seems that NXT Spring Breakin’ has left potential clues for the fate of some talent on the developmental brand.

As seen on NXT Spring Breakin,’ Andre Chase squared off against Bron Breakker. Mr. Chase had the momentum in his corner during the initial moments of the match but failed to capitalize on it. Breakker picked up the win after several minutes of action.

Chase took to Twitter after his match at Spring Breakin’ to tease a potential main roster run. The NXT superstar said it’d been a ride before hinting that his time in the brand might be over. If there’s one thing to take away from this tweet, we might see Chase on the main roster after the WWE Draft.

"It’s been a helluva ride #WWENXT This is A TEACHABLE MOMENT. 'New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.' #NXTSpringBreakin," he wrote.

Pretty Deadly and Ilja Dragunov are other stars who could end up on the main roster after NXT Spring Breakin’. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were carried in the back of a car after losing their tag team match against The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo) this week. The duo were thrown into the river during the show's closing moments.

Ilja Dragunov, meanwhile, was viciously assaulted by Dijak earlier during the show. According to PWInsider Elite, The Czar is one of the stars pitched for WWE Draft 2023. The former NXT UK Champion could become part of SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Cameron Grimes & Zoey Stark are among NXT stars rumored to be part of WWE Draft 2023

Cameron Grimes and Zoey Stark did not appear on NXT Spring Breakin’ this week. The former has been absent from NXT television for months now.

He did upload a picture of his impressive physical transformation on Instagram a couple of weeks ago.

On the other hand, Zoey Stark lost to Roxanne Perez last week on NXT. The report noted that she’s one of the names that could join the main roster after the draft.

It remains to be seen which of these NXT superstars will join WWE Draft 2023 this week on SmackDown.

