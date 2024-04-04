Which NXT tag team is The Rock training with to get ring-ready for WrestleMania 40? They are former champions!

The Rock has always been known for his incredible physique both in and outside the ring, but The Great One has left no stone unturned to fine-tune himself ahead of his blockbuster in-ring return at The Show of Shows this weekend. This time around, The Final Boss decided to implore the aid of Gallus, an NXT tag team featuring Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey.

WrestleMania 40 will mark The Rock's return to in-ring action after almost a decade of absence. His official last match was against Erick Rowan in 2016, which only lasted six seconds as it was an impromptu match. Johnson's last full-length match was against John Cena in 2013. Despite not being a full-time superstar, he kept an impressive physique, but even The Brahma Bull needed help to shake off the ring rust.

During a recent interview with ESPN, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz shed light on The Great One's in-ring preparations ahead of the latter's tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Gewirtz revealed that The Rock set up a training ground in Los Angeles, where he trained with Wolfgang, Mark, and Joe Coffey.

The trio began their WWE journey in 2018 as part of the NXT UK brand, where they quickly showed their dominance and were involved in several feuds. In 2019, Mark and Wolfgang won the Tag Team Championship and held it for 497 days. After a brief hiatus, Mark also won the Heritage Cup in June 2022.

After the UK brand was dissolved, they debuted on NXT 2.0 and feuded with people like Diamond Mine, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen, before contesting for the tag team championship again. Mark and Wolfgang later defeated The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Chase University. They dropped the title after 176 days to Tony D'Angelo and Channing Lorenzo.

Who else was involved in The Rock's in-ring return preparation?

Although Dwayne Johnson is a professional in every way possible, the Stamford-based promotion ensured that his transition to in-ring duties happened in the safest way possible.

In the same interview, it was revealed that Michael P.S. Hayes supervised Dwayne's training sessions with Gallus. Another superstar who overlooked it was Bobby Roode, a former superstar-turned-producer. WWE referee Chad Patton also officiated the sessions, and a medical crew oversaw the rehearsals.

It would be interesting to see what The Rock has in store for WrestleMania 40.

