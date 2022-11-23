Which retired wrestler is WWE star Zoey Stark dating?

Zoey Stark is one of the best performers on the NXT roster. She recently turned heel and attacked partner Nikkita Lyons after they failed to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. This is the first time she is playing a villain on NXT, and we can see some newfound aggression and brutality in her style.

However, outside the squared circle, we are sure Stark is an extremely nice person. If you don't want to take our word for it, know that she has been in a committed relationship with someone for almost a decade. Her partner is a retired professional wrestler, and the two of them seem to have a very healthy and loving bond.

Given how invested WWE fans are in their favorite superstars' love lives, we are sure many will want to know who Stark is dating. If you came here looking for the answer to that question, keep reading to find out.

Zoey Stark is dating Tom Howard, who was a professional wrestler best known for his time in K-1 and Pro Wrestling ZERO1-MAX in Japan. After retiring from wrestling, he became a trainer and instructor, helping actors like Jack Black prepare for movie roles. He has also had success in the film and TV industry, with a variety of titles and characters on his resume.

Zoey Stark's attitude shift on NXT

Zoey Stark shocked the world when she switched over to the dark side a couple of weeks ago. After failing to beat NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance alongside Nikkita Lyons, she turned heel out of nowhere and unleashed hell on her partner.

Following her betrayal, Stark addressed her actions in a promo last week on NXT. She stated that she was the one who carried Lyons and blamed her younger colleagues for leeching on to her. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion declared by saying that NXT was no longer about the future, but about Zoey Stark.

This week on NXT, Stark wrestled her first match as a heel, defeating Sol Ruca in a quick winning effort. After the match, a vengeful Lyons attacked her and took her down. The villain managed to escape her clutches, but things are far from over between the two women.

