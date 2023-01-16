Which superstars can you unlock in WWE 2K22's Steel Titans pack?

WWE 2K22 has rolled out its first major reveal in 2023, and it's an exciting one. If you are a fan of the MyFaction game mode, you can boot up the game after reading this article to unlock the latest superstars on offer.

WWE 2K22 has dropped the Steel Titans II pack, which is the latest offering after the Forged Series II version. The cards on offer are some must-have ones.

Now that we have you curious and excited to know which WWE Superstars are available, you know what to do. As your game loads, read on to find out the possible unlockables from the latest pack.

WWE 2K22's Steel Titans II pack has Diamond cards like Roman Reigns (99), Brock Lesnar (99), Becky Lynch (97), Andre the Giant (99), and Kay Lee Ray (95). The first three cards are some of the best characters in the game, and it would be incredible to own their maxed-out versions in MyFaction.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames #MyFACTION Steel Titans II packs are now available! The pack collection features Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and MORE! #WWE2K22 Steel Titans II packs are now available! The pack collection features Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and MORE! #WWE2K22 #MyFACTION https://t.co/Sg1NwZR9s6

There is no guarantee that you'll unlock any of the aforementioned superstars on your first try. So be prepared to rage when you get some mediocre cards in the initial attempts. And hey, if your luck is bad, you can always wait a few more weeks for WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K22 Steel Titans II pack vs. Forged Series II pack

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames This pack collection features Seth Raquel Gonzalez, Bret Hart and MORE. Collect all the Superstars in this series to earn Alpha Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss. Forged Series II packs are available NOW!This pack collection features Seth Raquel Gonzalez, Bret Hart and MORE. Collect all the Superstars in this series to earn Alpha Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss. Forged Series II packs are available NOW!‼️This pack collection features Seth Raquel Gonzalez, Bret Hart and MORE. Collect all the Superstars in this series to earn Alpha Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss. https://t.co/jMMjRmgymi

Towards the end of 2022, WWE 2K22 dropped the Forged Series II pack, which was a great offering for MyFaction. The Alpha Seth Rollins and Alpha Alexa Bliss cards were fantastic, both sporting 99 ratings and game-changing attributes.

If you invested a lot of time into unlocking Forged Series II packs back in December, you will want to know if the Steel Titans II pack is worth the effort. It is a little tricky to compare due to the latter having more featured cards. However, when it comes to the main superstars, they are pretty comparable.

Ultimately, all the major cards are rated the same, so it comes down to one's playing style. If you employ a ground-and-pound gaming style, you should definitely go all out and open multiple Steel Titans II packs. Reigns, Lesnar, Andre, and even Lynch fit this way of playing to a tee. However, if you are a player who employs speed and acrobatics and has unlocked everything from the Forged Series II packs, we think you should stick to your guns and rep Rollins and Bliss.

