Which superstars from the WWE 2K23 roster deserve a 90+ rating?

WWE 2K23 and its roster are only a matter of months away from hitting stores. Fans have been anticipating the release for a long time, especially considering how the outgoing game has been soldiering on for a while.

Gamers can expect many changes to be added to WWE 2K22's successor. This could ring true for WWE 2K23's roster, which should be built from the current game's stacked array of superstars. Among the tweaks should be some rating buffs/nerfs, which is half the fun of buying a yearly wrestling simulation title.

At this moment in time, there are multiple WWE Superstars with an overall rating of 90 or above. We look at superstars who don't have that in WWE 2K22, but who deserve to be upgraded in the new game.

In our opinion, looking at the years they have had, we feel the likes of Bianca Belair, Gunther and Kevin Owens deserve to join the 90 club on the WWE 2K23 roster. In WWE 2K22, they have ratings of 87, 86 and 85 respectively, which means WWE and 2K will not have a hard time giving them their much-deserved buffs.

A special mention should go to Cody Rhodes, who hasn't been part of a WWE game in ages. His comeback will most certainly take place in the upcoming game, and there are few more more deserving of a 90+ rating.

When will WWE 2K23 be released?

Fans are beyond excited for WWE 2K23 to hit stores. Given the stellar success WWE 2K22 has become, expectations are high for its successor.

The current game was released during WrestleMania season in 2022. All WWE 2K games have a shelf life of a year before their successor is released. As such, the calculated guess is for the new one to drop in March or in April. This would allow WWE 2K22 to bow out gracefully.

WWE and 2K have done their best to keep the outgoing title relevant with patches, updates, and new packs for MyFaction. However, it is slowly becoming a case of weathering the storm. The new title can't come soon enough, and we can't wait to buy it and play as Sami Zayn to dethrone Roman Reigns.

