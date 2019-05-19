Which titles are likeliest to change at Money in the Bank 2019?

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 54 // 19 May 2019, 18:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will both of these stay put?

Tonight is WWE's Money in the Bank pay per view. Obviously, the key selling point will be the two respective ladder matches from which the event gets its name, but there will also be six championships up for grabs on the evening.

WWE usually likes at least one title to change hands on the occasion of a pay per view. So of the six, which one is the likeliest to change hands? Which the least?

Let's take a look at things that are and things to come to see what might go down tonight.

#6 Cruiserweight Championship

Tony Nese's reign as Cruiserweight Champion is just getting started, and it is unlikely indeed that the Premier Athlete will lose his championship this early.

Ariya Daivari should be a good opponent for his first pay per view title defense, but this match feels more like a showcase for what Tony Nese can do with the purple strap than about telling a story about his opponent's rise to the championship.

The man that unseated Buddy Murphy won't be losing his title this early and to this opponent.

Odds of a title change - 0%

#5 Universal Championship

Advertisement

You can never rule AJ Styles out. The former "indy darling" has become a full-blown company favorite. Yet, this rivalry doesn't feel like a big enough deal for a title change. It feels more like filler, unfortunately.

Aside from that, Seth Rollins' reign is just getting started, and it certainly doesn't feel like the man that took the title from Brock Lesnar is going to be losing this early. Unfortunately, one of those reasons might be because he'll have a rematch with Lesnar in Saudi Arabia. Another unfortunate reason is that he's being advertised to defend his title against Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules.

Hard days are ahead of the champion.

Odds of a title change - 10%

1 / 5 NEXT