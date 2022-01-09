5 Most Iconic entrance themes in WWE history

WWE shows cannot be imagined without entrance themes. Entrance themes are paramount in pro-wrestling. It's important for a superstar because as it depicts the character of a wrestler. Some WWE Superstars are recognized by their theme rather than their gimmick. WWE has produced thousands of legendary songs as their theme entrance.

Since RAW began broadcasting in January 1993, WWE has used hundreds of songs to accompany their wrestlers’ entrances.

Composer Jim Johnston was the company’s main songwriter for more than three decades, and has consistently landed his theme songs on the Billboard charts.

The Game (HHH), The Time Is Now (John Cena), The Rising Sun (Shinsuke Nakamura), Catch My Breath (Finn Balor), and the recently released The Head of the Table (Roman Reigns) are some honorable mentions not included in the list.

#5. King of Kings – HHH's WWE Theme

Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H) has been with WWE since 1995. For his debut, he used the theme Blue Blood. Later in his career, he used many other themes. But one of the best ones he had was King of Kings, performed by the band Motorhead. He debuted the song during his WrestleMania 22 entrance.

No song other than King of Kings could befit the character of Triple H this perfectly. He has always been a Motorhead fan and has good friendships with the band members in real life. They also recorded another song for Triple H called The Game and performed for him at WrestleMania 21.

