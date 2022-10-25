Which unique record did The OC members achieve after returning to WWE?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of RAW to reform The OC - a faction that also includes AJ Styles. They haven't failed to entertain the fans ever since.

The duo have been an active part of the wrestling industry over the last few months, having appeared in multiple promotions around the globe, and upon their WWE return, they achieved a unique feat, something only stars of their level could have done.

What unique record did The OC achieve after returning to WWE?

As first noted by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, The Good Brothers have now appeared in WWE, NXT, IMPACT, AEW, and NJPW over the past thirteen months.

They accomplished the feat after appearing on the October 18 episode of NXT. For those unaware, they teamed up with Cameron Grimes to take on Schism. The unlikely trio won the match.

The OC has had an impressive career in WWE

In 2016, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson signed contracts with the Stamford-based promotion. The Good Brothers helped Styles during his monumental feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena.

While The Phenomenal One won the WWE Championship in 2016, The Good Brothers won the RAW Tag Team Championship in 2017. AJ Styles also ended Jinder Mahal's infamous World Championship reign to become a two-time champion in 2017.

After multiple Tag Team Championship feuds, Gallows and Anderson won the Tag Team World Cup at Crown Jewel 2019. There was also a time when all three members had titles, as Styles was the United States Championship while The Good Brothers held the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The trio also went against The Undertaker as The Phenomenal One challenged The Phenom at WrestleMania 36. As of now, The Good Brothers and AJ Styles are in a rivalry with The Judgment Day. Once they're done with the corrupt faction, fans could see the group win more titles in the future.

