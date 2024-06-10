Which wrestling star is Jordynne Grace married to?

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at the NXT Battleground. The Premium Live Event is emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Grace has been wrestling for over a decade now, making her debut in September 2012 at the age of 16. Since then, she has emerged as a top star in the wrestling world and is hopeful she will become a WWE star as well.

When it comes to her personal life, Jordynne Grace is not single. She is married to fellow wrestler Jonathan Gresham, who, like his wife, is currently performing in TNA. The duo were friends for years but started dating after the TNA Knockouts Champion celebrated her 18th birthday. They got engaged on December 21, 2018, and married almost two years later, in September 2020.

Jonathan Gresham has been wrestling in the independent circuit since 2005 when he made his wrestling debut. He has worked for AEW and ROH, where he won the ROH World Championship, ROH Pure Championship, and ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Jordynne Grace is focused on her title match with Roxanne Perez and aims to hold both titles.

Roxanne Perez says she wants to face Jordynne Grace in TNA

The crossover between NXT and TNA has stolen the spotlight lately and if all goes according to plan for WWE, fans should expect a rematch between the two champions to take place in TNA.

Roxanne Perez, who has dominated NXT and is now a two-time Women's Champion, recently revealed that she is looking forward to a battle at TNA against Grace.

"Shawn Michaels has this trust in me, and it means so much. It’s so insane to me, but it proves all the hard work is worth it. I’ve been doing this for about nine years. My journey happened the way it’s supposed to happen, and now I get to make history with the NXT-TNA crossover. I’ve wanted to cross paths with Jordynne Grace since I was on the independents. I’d love to wrestle her in TNA. This means everything to me, and it’s everything for me, too. This is my life. I’m ready for her." [H/T Fightful]

The upcoming episode of NXT this Tuesday will shed more light on how the feud between the two female stars will continue and whether it will extend to TNA.

