Which WWE Hall of Famer gave Ronda Rousey a concussion with a slap? Exploring the revelation

As one of combat sports most iconic stars of all time, Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a hard-hitting physical altercation.

This was also the case for her when she was a part of the WWE roster. During her time in the company, Rousey established herself as one of the most intimidating performers in the company, beating top names like Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bayley.

During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she received a concussion from Nikki Bella ahead of their match at Evolution in 2018:

"Nikki Bella gave me an open hand slap and I was seeing stars and I had a headache for the rest of the day."

Despite being worse for wear heading into the contest, Ronda Rousey would come out on top in the main event in the first-ever all-women's WWE Premium Live Event.

Will Ronda Rousey ever return to WWE?

In 2018, The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her shocking debut in WWE, in a move that set the industry ablaze.

Her first run in the company was iconic, with huge matches at WrestleMania 34 and 35, which involved top names like Triple H, Kurt Angle, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

However, in 2022, after she made her stunning return in the Royal Rumble match, a contest that she would go on to win. Her connection to the fans had seemingly worn off, partly because she was no longer a novelty act.

Despite winning the SmackDown Women's title on more than one occasion in her recent spell with the company, Rousey is seemingly done with WWE, as she recently stated whilst speaking to Never Before Told.

"Behind the scenes? How much of an absolute sh*t show it is at the WWE because they can't hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don't need anything from them and I don't intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still captive by their organization," she said.

Even though her last few months in WWE left a lot to be desired, Ronda Rousey's huge contribution to the women's division cannot be overstated.