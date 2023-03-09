Which WWE Hall of Famer was murdered in Puerto Rico? Horrifying story that haunts even today

Being the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world, WWE has hosted several events in Puerto Rico. Over the years, fans have seen episodes of weekly shows as well as Premium Live Events at the location.

However, fans might not know that one of the inductees of the company's Hall of Fame has a deep connection with Puerto Rico. One of the most-respected professional wrestling legends was killed in the territory, and we've got some details right here.

Which WWE Hall of Famer was murdered in Puerto Rico?

Frank Donald Goodish, popularly known by the ring name Bruiser Brody, was killed during a 1988 non-WWE professional wrestling event at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling 31 years ago today, Bruiser Brody was stabbed to death before a match in Puerto Rico. He was only 42. 31 years ago today, Bruiser Brody was stabbed to death before a match in Puerto Rico. He was only 42. https://t.co/68jLEP9nVS

During the event, Brody was involved in a backstage altercation with fellow wrestler and booker José Huertas González. According to various data currently disclosed, José González called Bruiser Brody into the shower area, where he stabbed the legendary wrestler, who later died due to the wounds.

Stars like Tony Atlas and Dutch Mantel, who were nearby, heard two distinct screams and entered the area. The wrestlers pulled the two involved stars apart and called for paramedics. Due to heavy traffic in the region, medical help came late, and unfortunately, Bruiser Brody left the world that day.

José González was spared as he claimed to have attacked in self-defense. The tale still haunts the wrestling world as fans wonder what exactly happened at the time. The incident was also featured in an episode of Dark Side of The Ring, where Tony Atlas and Dutch Mantell shared their thoughts. A clip from the show describing the incident has been embedded above.

WWE officially inducted Bruiser Brody into the Hall of Fame class of 2019 as a legacy inductee. The spirit of the star will live forever in the hearts of those who loved him.

WWE will return to Puerto Rico very soon

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced that it will host WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023. This will be the first time the premium live event will take place at this location.

The company has also announced Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as the host for the event. If fans are lucky enough, Bad Bunny might be performing at the show or could possibly have a match at Backlash 2023.

Nonetheless, fans are now getting ready for the biggest event in sports entertainment, WrestleMania Hollywood. The event will take place on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

