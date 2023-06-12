Which WWE legend had an awkward underwear incident while traveling? When Triple H spilled the beans! 

Triple H is a pivotal member of WWE. This extends to his pre-administrative days in the company. His nearly three-decade-long association with WWE enabled him to mingle and get to know a plethora of veterans from the industry.

Mick Foley, another prominent name from the wrestling world, captured and awed fans with his intense hardcore matches. He showcased no fear while competing in barbaric bouts, which sometimes included thumbtacks, tables set ablaze, barbed wire, and more.

Foley and The Game are no strangers to each other in the ring. They clashed in the late 90s and early 2000s, with Hunter even winning his first WWE Championship from Foley. In February 2000, the two legends competed in Hell in a Cell at the now-retired No Way Out event, and Mick Foley was forced to retire upon his loss.

Recently, a clip of Triple H during an interview resurfaced on social media where he recites how Mick Foley traveled internationally while avoiding expenditures. He revealed that the former Hardcore Champion would use pillowcases instead of suitcases and recalled an awkward incident featuring the check-in personnel at the airport and Mick Foley's underwear:

"Luggage for Mick was either, you know, a Hefty bag or pillowcases. I've seen him travel internationally with clothes rolled up in a ball under his arm.....And as I'm checking in, I realize the lady next to me is like looking at Mick's pile of dirty clothes that he has put on top of the counter. And on the top of the pile is his underwear. And I'm like 'Mick, c'mon,' and he like put the t-shirt over it." (00:17 - 00:54)

Mick Foley was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. He continues to make sporadic appearances on WWE television.

Triple H and Mick Foley's feud garnered critical acclaim

The early 2000s witnessed a massive shift in WWE. By this time, Triple H was focusing on a singles career and vying for the WWE Championship. On the other hand, Mick Foley was experimenting with the addition of multiple personalities like Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love.

The 58-year-old's history with brutal matches enabled him to get the upper hand on most occasions. While using his Mankind gimmick, he kickstarted a feud with Hunter which ignited quite the rivalry. At SummerSlam 1999, Mankind, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in a triple threat match for the WWE title. It concluded with Mankind winning gold.

Foley held the title for barely a day before Triple H won the WWE Championship on the following edition of RAW, with Shane McMahon as the guest referee. The two Hall of Famers had been at loggerheads for almost a year prior to the title feud.

The Game hung up his wrestling boots in March this year following a health scare. His legacy continues to be incorporated by most of the current roster.

