Which WWE legend is CM Punk a fan of?

It's no secret that CM Punk doesn't have a good relationship with WWE, along with some of its superstars. However, some of them are exceptions to this fact, and the former superstar even paid tribute to him in AEW.

In March this year, Punk fought MJF in a Dog Collar match at the AEW Revolution event in Orlando, Florida. The bout ended in a bloody affair, but the former WWE star managed to capture the victory.

The stipulation was first introduced during Rowdy Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine's match at Starrcade '83: A Flare for the Gold, where the former became the victor.

After the event, Punk revealed in the post-AEW Revolution media scrum that the match was a nod to the Hall of Famer. He added that the match was important not just to him but to his former opponent as well, who admired Piper.

"Why am I creating these moments? It's a love letter to Roddy Piper. During my career, I had a couple of good Dog Collar Matches with some good people. It just kinda made sense to tell the story...I love Roddy Piper, I don't think that's a secret. MJF loves Roddy Piper, too. I think it's important that while telling stories, you can always go back to the bedrock of pro wrestling," said Punk. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

What did Roddy Piper think when CM Punk moved to the UFC?

The former WWE Champion's move to the UFC in 2015 was one met with negativity from fans, especially after he lost both of his only fights in the promotion later on. However, it looks like that wasn't the case for everyone.

When Piper was asked about CM Punk's move, the Hall of Famer expressed that he admired the former superstar due to his courage to try something else.

"I give him all the respect in the world," Piper said. "I love the guy and he's got the courage to leave someplace where you have millions of dollars and to go on and try something else. That's what a man's made out of. How he'll do there? You know, we'll all watch. He's a smart kid and I think he'll do great."

Despite the AEW star's quick run with the MMA promotion, it's good to know that the Hall of Famer shares the same respect as CM Punk.

