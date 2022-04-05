Which WWE legend did Vince McMahon face before his WrestleMania 38 return?

Vince McMahon made his official return to in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Chairman was initially at ringside for Austin Theory's match against Pat McAfee.

However, following McAfee's shocking win over Theory, McMahon decided to get in the ring himself. The WWE CEO challenged the SmackDown announcer to another match right on spot.

Following shenanigans and outside interference from Theory, Mr. McMahon got his hand raised against McAfee for a historic win. With that being said, which WWE legend did Vince McMahon face in his last match before WrestleMania 38?

WrestleMania 38 was McMahon's first official match in more than a decade. The last time he was in action inside a WWE ring was back at WrestleMania XXVI against WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

On that occasion, McMahon lost to Hart in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack Match. The Hitman beat the WWE CEO via submission, with Bruce Hart being the special guest referee for the match. Current AEW star CM Punk also faced The Chairman on RAW in 2012, but the contest wasn't made official.

Vince McMahon was confronted by his long-term rival 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon was confronted by 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin after his win over Pat McAfee on Night Two. Austin once again made his presence felt at the AT&T Stadium after beating Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One.

Austin initially seemed to share a beer with McMahon. However, he went on to hit the Stone Cold Stunner on his former arch-rival. The Texas Rattlesnake then invited Pat McAfee inside the ring and shared a couple of beers with him. Austin would also stun McAfee in the process.

WrestleMania 38 was indeed McMahon's first win at the Show Of Shows. He has previously lost to his son, Shane, in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 17. Two years later, McMahon faced Hulk Hogan in another incredible match featuring the Chairman.

He also faced Shawn Michaels in the 2006 edition of WrestleMania before losing to Bret Hart in 2010.

