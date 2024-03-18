Which WWE legends are reportedly being brought back for WrestleMania 40 week? All fans need to know 

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just a few weeks away, and with a stacked card, it looks set to be one of its best editions in history. The week will likely be filled with legends, so fans can expect to have a good time.

The WrestleMania 40 week will feature several other events apart from The Show of Shows like Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver, and much more. It will conclude with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns battling in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The week will likely see legends from the past spending valuable moments with their fanatics.

According to a report from PWInsider Elite, the company plans to bring back several legends in early April. The stars named were Multi-time Women's Champion Michelle McCool, iconic manager Jimmy Hart, and Hall of Famers like JBL, Ron Simmons, and Kane.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that this is just a report, and nothing is official yet. Also, these legends are expected to be part of the WWE WrestleMania 40 week, and not for the namesake premium live event itself.

WWE WrestleMania 40 has a stacked card

This year's Showcase of the Immortals will feature two huge main events. On Night One, Roman Reigns & The Rock will battle Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins to determine the stipulation for the second night's main event: Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Gunther and Sami Zayn will battle for the Intercontinental Championship, and Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match.

Rhea Ripley will battle Becky Lynch for the first time in five years, hoping to successfully defend the Women's World Championship. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley will challenge former stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Fans will also witness several non-title matches on the show.

Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).