Which WWE star got their first-ever singles win tonight after 13 months? Find the answer here

WWE is constantly moving and evolving. There is a new program on nearly every day of the week, thanks to RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, and NXT Level Up. With the rumored launch of NXT Europe, that theme will only continue.

With so much content, a large roster with a blend of veteran superstars and rookies is a necessity. While RAW and SmackDown often feature the most experienced wrestlers, NXT Level Up is where the WWE stars of tomorrow are highlighted.

On the most recent edition of the show, Ikemen Jiro went one-on-one with Tavion Heights. In a surprising outcome, the more experienced Jiro did not come out on top. Instead, Heights won his first singles match.

Heights first signed with the juggernaut promotion in August 2022. He then made his in-ring debut on NXT Level Up in November of last year. Since that time, he's had 27 matches between live events and Level Up itself.

For a brief period, Tavion was united with the more experienced and successful Damon Kemp. With Kemp joining Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey's new group, however, Heights has been on his own lately. Clearly, however, things are looking up for the former gold and bronze medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling.

WWE RAW's Akira Tozawa also appeared on NXT Level Up

Two other bouts took place on this week's edition of NXT Level Up. The main event of the evening featured a main roster star, as former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa was in action.

The Japanese veteran battled Scotland's Joe Coffey. The bout was part of the ongoing NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament. The winner of the tournament will battle NXT's Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup. That bout is scheduled for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

While Tozawa put on a fantastic performance, and looked to be in the best shape of his career, he ultimately lost to the battle-tested Coffey. A vicious clothesline put him away, which allowed Joe to celebrate with his Gallus stablemates, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.

The other bout on the card featured stars of NXT's women's division. Fallon Henley, who is often seen with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, went one-on-one with Karmen Petrovic.

Petrovic is a black belt, but a relative newcomer to the pro wrestling ranks, and especially to WWE. While she showed a lot of promise, the blonde star was unable to defeat the much more experienced Henley. In the end, Fallon stood tall and looks to build momentum moving forward.

