Which WWE star made the most eliminations in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this year?

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match featured some outstanding performances. A former WWE Women's Champion was one of the standout performers of the bout.

Heading into this match, Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax had the most eliminations in Women's Royal Rumble history. However, Jax shattered that record earlier tonight by dominating her opponents.

The 2024 Queen of the Ring entered the match at number 28. While Jax didn't win the Rumble, she made history in Indianapolis. The Irresistible Force steamrolled her way through the match with nine eliminations.

Jax eliminated IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus. Hence, she now holds the record for eliminating the most stars in a Women's Rumble.

The Rumble was won by Charlotte Flair. The Queen wrestled her first match in over a year after overcoming a career-threatening knee injury.

The Women's Royal Rumble match saw awesome debuts and surprises

The Royal Rumble is known for debuts and surprises, and this year's match had it all. Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Lyra Valkyria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia made their main roster debut as part of the contest. Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace entered her second Rumble match, but her first after reportedly signing with WWE.

As far as surprises go, fans saw the much-awaited comeback of Alexa Bliss. The Goddess returned at number 21 and blew the roof off the place. The Rumble match also saw two WWE Hall of Famers return to in-ring action.

The rumors of Nikki Bella returning to the company became a reality when she entered the match at number 30. At number 25, fans saw one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time in Trish Stratus make her comeback. Ultimately, Charlotte Flair won her second Rumble match.

