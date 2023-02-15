Shawn Michaels has a hard job running NXT and could do without superstars trying to do their own thing. His recent clash with one such wrestler escalated this week, with him losing his cool and kicking him out of the show.

Michaels was not happy with Grayson Waller and his actions ever since Vengeance Day. At the show, he lost to Bron Breakker in an intense NXT Championship match. He was fuming and took his frustrations out on the legend on a media call. This led to him being suspended for a week.

Things got worse for Waller when he appeared this week on NXT and lost to Tyler Bate. After the match, he confronted The Heartbreak Kid backstage and engaged him in a heated argument. The Australian called him a stooge and ticked him off, leading to the latter ordering his ejection from the building.

It remains to be seen where this feud will go from here on out. All we can say is that Shawn Michaels was 100% justified in what he did.

Grayson Waller attacks Shawn Michaels on social media

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Shawn kicking me out of the building is hilarious. HBK has no idea how to treat an actual superstar #WWENXT Shawn kicking me out of the building is hilarious. HBK has no idea how to treat an actual superstar #WWENXT https://t.co/fVJ1vLg6gd

Shawn Michaels kicked Grayson Waller out of the building for his actions. This was a well-justified punishment for the arrogant superstar, but he begged to differ. He took to social media to mock his boss, stating he was clueless about managing elite performers on the NXT roster.

Waller was seen backstage throwing things at Michaels and yelling at him. That is unacceptable behavior and something that warranted an ejection from the show. Hey, if you can't handle two Ls and are going around backstage throwing a tantrum, then you are not a professional.

The host of the Grayson Waller Effect had already been suspended for a week and only made his return to NXT programming on this week's episode. It took him a couple of minutes to get on HBK's bad books again. Not a great Valentine's Day for anyone involved.

We don't know if the Australian will be handed a suspension again or not. Watch this space for more details!

