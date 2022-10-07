Which WWE Superstar did Cathy Kelley date?

Cathy Kelley is a name that will resonate in the minds of many viewers who have watched WWE religiously every week. While many know Kelley for her on-screen charm and personality, few may know that she was dating former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

In 2014, Finn Balor joined WWE as part of the NXT roster. Two years later, Cathy Kelley joined the Black and Gold brand as a backstage correspondent. The couple began dating and were together for a long time.

Cathy Kelley and former Universal Champion Finn Balor

They were seen together publicly multiple times walking the streets, at an NBA match, and at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Unfortunately, the couple eventually broke up and went their separate ways. In July 2019, Finn Balor tied the knot with Verónica Rodríguez.

In 2020, Kelley left the company and pursued acting while Finn Balor climbed the ranks in WWE. Currently, Balor is the leader of one of the top groups known as Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Kelley is returning to RAW after two long years.

Cathy Kelley returns to WWE as the company announces huge changes

In a recent statement, WWE announced that there will be huge changes to the commentary teams of all brands. The changes are effective from this week's season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

Corey Graves will remain a part of the commentary team on Monday Night RAW; however, he will be joined by Kevin Patrick as Jimmy Smith leaves the job. Mike Rome will continue as ring announcer and backstage interviews will be done with Byron Saxton and the returning Cathy Kelley.

On Friday nights, Wade Barrett will replace Pat McAfee and the commentary table will be led by the voice of WWE, Michael Cole. Samantha Irvin will continue her announcer's duties with Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant doing backstage interviews.

Over in NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will join Vic Joseph at the commentary table. Alicia Taylor will continue to serve as the announcer while McKenzie Mitchell will conduct backstage interviews.

During premium live events, the responsibility of commentary will be on the able shoulders of Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Pat McAfee will return to the company once he is done with ESPN's College GameDay commitments.

