Which WWE Superstar sees Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent?

Brock Lesnar is the modern-day measuring stick in the WWE. Over the past two decades, The Beast has inspired a generation with his great in-ring work and magnetic presence. While many superstars want to emulate him, there are also a few performers who want to face him in the ring.

One such superstar is Intercontinental Champion Gunther. WMBD’s Matt Sheehan recently interviewed The Ring General. During the conversation, he was asked about his dream opponent. Gunther expressed that he has been impressed with Brock Lesnar for years and would like to face him one day.

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment,” Gunther said. “When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”

Gunther has been unstoppable ever since debuting on the main roster. The Ring General along with Imperium have impressed everyone with their work, especially during their rivalry against Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.

The Rock claims he had great in-ring chemistry with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar had a career-defining feud with The Rock in the early 2000s. The rivalry ended with The Beast defeating The Great One for the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2003. The Rock took to Instagram in a post speaking about his incredible chemistry with The Beast. He also called this feud the grooming of Brock Lesnar.

"I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I've ever danced with. We spent about six months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become WWE Heavyweight Champion."

The victory at SummerSlam indeed changed The Beast's life forever. He has achieved everything a pro wrestling superstar can dream of. He is a ten-time World Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and King of the Ring winner.

When he joined WWE two decades ago, he was termed as the next big thing. Two decades later, he is the biggest thing in the business. The Beast was most recently engaged in a feud with Bobby Lashley, defeating him in controversial circumstances at Crown Jewel. We have not seen him since; he is currently advertised for Royal Rumble 2023.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : Would you like to see Gunther vs Brock Lesnar? Yes No 0 votes