Which WWE Superstars are confirmed to enter the 2023 Royal Rumble match? 

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is fast approaching, and fans are excited to witness their favorite Superstars at the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania Hollywood.

30 men and women will participate in the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, respectively, to secure their spots for a world title shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While some entrants will be a surprise to the audience, the company has confirmed the names of a few of the entrants.

In case you're wondering about the names of the confirmed participants, we've got you covered.

A total of 15 WWE superstars have been confirmed to enter the Men's Rumble match. They are as follows:

Kofi Kingston

Santos Escobar

Ricochet

Austin Theory

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio

Gunther

Cody Rhodes

Omos

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Braun Strowman

Karrion Kross

The names confirmed for the Women's Rumble are as follows:

Liv Morgan

Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez

Shayna Baszler

Zelina Vega

Emma

While there is a high probability of the winners being among the already announced names, a returning or debuting Superstar could also win the match on January 28.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 has a stacked match card

The show will feature many great bouts besides the Men's and Women's Rumble matches.

First off, Roman Reigns is set to defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Fans will probably witness some drama involving Sami Zayn during the match.

LA Knight has been a nuisance in Bray Wyatt's path for a long time. The two will face each other in their first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. The fixture could involve Uncle Howdy in some capacity.

Alexa Bliss will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on January 28. Little Miss Bliss could get some help or could be distracted by Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy during her bout at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

While these are the only matches officially on the card as of now, more matches could be added in the future. Stay tuned with Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates.

