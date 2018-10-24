6 Superstars who shouldn't win the WWE World Cup and 2 who should

The best from the past and present battle in the first WWE World Cup.

As the WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for a second pay-per-view this year with Crown Jewel, while there is excitement among a first time match between D-generation X and the Brothers of Destruction, it is not the only ‘first’ happening at Crown Jewel, with the pay-per-view also hosting the first ever WWE World Cup (albeit, with all of the superstars representing the United States of America).

However, in order for the WWE World Cup tournament to be a success, it needs to avoid the mistakes made with the Greatest Royal Rumble, which, unlike the main Royal Rumble, has left Strowman with a meaningless afterthought of a victory to his name, where he essentially won nothing.

In order for this World Cup tournament to have the significance of, say, winning King of the Ring, the victory should go to the right wrestler. A big part of being the ‘right wrestler’, it would effectively have to go to someone who can make the WWE World Cup be relevant, and not all of the competitors participating fit that criteria.

#8 Shouldn't - John Cena

John Cena has already won it all.

With over 25 Championships to his name in the WWE, including a record-equalling 16 world title wins with Ric Flair, John Cena has simply done it all in the WWE. His list of accomplishments also includes 2 Royal Rumble victories, a Money in the Bank win, and main eventing WrestleMania five times.

John Cena’s decorated career at the WWE is envied by most past and present WWE superstars, who have barely accomplished a fraction of what he’s managed to achieve. Simply put – he doesn’t need to win the WWE World Cup as well.

Moreover, John Cena’s last twelve months have been focused on Hollywood with his WWE career consisting of 3 out of 5 losses in his last 5 pay-per-view appearances, including being demolished by The Undertaker in under three minutes at WrestleMania 34. In many ways, if John Cena was to win the entire tournament, despite spending more time away from the ring than in the ring, it would be somewhat of an insult to most of the other wrestlers that are wrestling week in, week out.

If you also take into account that John Cena is the only wrestler competing that didn’t go through a qualification match to be part of this event, a World Cup victory for John Cena would simply be unwarranted, unfair, and unnecessary.

