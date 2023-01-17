Which WWE Superstars will be in WWE 2K23?

With WrestleMania just months away, it's odd that we haven't heard nary a peep regarding WWE 2K23. As of yet, there's been no official announcement regarding the next title in the 2K Games series, which is surprising, considering that both the publisher and WWE usually begin to promote these games much earlier.

Obviously, that also means we've yet to find out which WWE stars will be playable. However, there are a few assumptions we can make based on the current roster. Let's take a look and see what we can come up with.

Expect The Bloodline to be a major part of WWE 2K23

Considering, as of this writing, that The Bloodline holds both of WWE's world singles and tag titles, you can expect to see Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn on the roster. Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is also a shoo-in to be included in the game, as well.

While current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been out of action until recently, that wouldn't have stopped 2K from putting her in the game. So expect to see The Queen in digital action in WWE 2K23 as well.

According to a post on TheSmackDownHotel.com, numerous WWE performers were spotted filming an ad for the game back in December. The list includes Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik and Rey Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, and the aforementioned Belair. We weren't able to confirm that story, but it's probably safe to assume we're going to see all of those names in the game come the release date.

Other names we can safely expect are Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, The New Day, and the Street Profits. In regards to which WWE Legends we can probably expect, that's a little more up in the air. We can probably count on seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin in the game, considering his involvement in last year's WrestleMania.

While he was included in a DLC pack last year, you can assume Logan Paul will be playable right off the bat in WWE 2K23. In between the release of the previous title and now, Paul signed an actual WWE contract, making him an official member of the roster. We can also expect to see Pat McAfee on the list as well and possibly a return at the Rumble? Fingers crossed!

Hopefully, we get some announcements regarding the game come the Royal Rumble. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

