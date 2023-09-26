Which WWE veterans trained and mentored Jade Cargill? What most people missed

Jade Cargill has been one of the most talked about stars in the industry ever since she made her professional wrestling debut with All Elite Wrestling. In a short span of time, Cargill through her hard work, in-ring presence, and sheer dominance managed to reach unprecedented heights in AEW.

Her success in Tony Khan's promotion and rise to prominence has led to Cargill officially signing with WWE. Since then, many fans of the Stamford-based promotion have displayed their interest in watching Jade Cargill's in-ring work.

The credit for her brilliant display inside the ring goes to former WWE Superstars Mark Henry and Heath Slater, along with RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes. During her appearance on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Cargill spoke about how the above-mentioned wrestlers played a role in training her. She said:

"So that's 'Face 2 Face' down in Atlanta, Georgia," Cargill noted. "Heath Slater came in a couple times, worked with me. Actually, Mark Henry, who's my mentor, he's the one who referred me to that gym along with Teddy, and they made sure that I was prepared to come to AEW and The Nightmare Factory." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Under the mentorship of Heath Slater, Mark Henry, and The Nightmare Factory, Jade Cargill achieved great success in AEW. Now that the 31-year-old has signed with WWE, it will be interesting to observe what she achieves with the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H makes a bold prediction about Jade Cargill

Several WWE fans have expressed their interest in seeing Jade Cargill compete in the promotion. Hence, earlier this month when rumors of Cargill signing with the Stamford-based promotion started doing the rounds, many in the WWE Universe were excited to see if the deal would happen.

Now that the deal has been confirmed, not only the WWE Universe, but Triple H also wasted no time in expressing his excitement about Cargill's signing. Shortly after ESPN reported Cargill officially signed with WWE, The Game confirmed the news and seemed to make a bold prediction. On X, he wrote:

"A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill , to the @WWEUniverse."

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Given Triple H said Jade Cargill is here to change the game, it will be interesting to see how she does it. Right now, the women's division on all three brands in WWE is stacked. It will be worth observing with whom Cargill will feud first.