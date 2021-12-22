Which WWE Superstars are going to be part of 2K22?

WWE 2K22 is currently one of the company's most-awaited projects. It is going to be the ninth game under the 2K banner and people have huge expectations for the video game. The developers have added a lot of exciting features to WWE 2K22 in order to provide the best gaming experience.

The game has been in development for over two years, since the disappointing release of WWE 2K20. The company even canceled the release of 2K21 in order to focus on developing a game that pleases the fans.

Finally, after two years of waiting, the game is set to be released in March 2022.

A number of WWE superstars have already been confirmed for the 2K22 project. Around 50+ superstars are going to be in the game, including several legends such as Goldberg, Booker T, and Kane.

A Forbes report also suggests that we might get to see some recently released WWE superstars in the game as well. According to the report, there is a big possibility of stars such as Bray Wyatt, Ruby Riott, and Jeff Hardy being a part of the official game.

If these superstars were under contract at the time WWE submitted the list of superstars to 2K, it is very possible for them to appear in the game. Superstars such as Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano, whose contracts expired just recently, could also be in 2K22 as playable characters.

WWE 2K22 is going to be a very special game for pro wrestling fans.

2K22 is going to bring back a lot of memories for people who are avid followers of pro wrestling games. The game has better visuals and the gameplay also looks impressive.

It has a revamped game engine and the developers have also decided to bring back the General Manager mode, which hasn't been in a 2K game for the last few years.

