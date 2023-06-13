Who does Adam Pearce keep talking to on the phone during WWE RAW? 4 possibilities explored

This week's WWE RAW was another great show. The product has improved considerably in the last 11 months or so. SmackDown is generally favored by most fans on social media, but Monday Night RAW has also been a hit.

One person who often enjoys the red brand less than almost anybody is Adam Pearce. Scrap Iron is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion who now serves as a WWE Official, meaning he oversees the product on-screen and off-screen.

While Pearce may love his job, it can be extremely chaotic. He has to run around and deal with the larger-than-life personalities, try to make exciting matches, and attempt to prevent the show from going off the rails each week.

He's frequently shown on the phone with a mysterious individual, usually running something up the flag pole or needing permission to make a match. The person on the other end is yet to be confirmed, but there are a few intriguing choices. This article will look at four possible personalities who could be talking to Adam Pearce while he's on the red brand.

#4. Triple H is the most obvious choice

The most obvious person who Adam Pearce may be speaking to from week to week on WWE RAW is Triple H. The Game would make sense from both an on-screen perspective and a behind-the-scenes standpoint.

From an off-air perspective, Triple H took over duties from Vince McMahon upon his retirement last year. The Game became head of creative and talent relations, although, with Vince McMahon's return to WWE, there are lingering doubts on how much control the former champion truly has.

On-screen, Triple H has also taken up the role of an authority figure. He's been in power on-screen for around a decade now, either while running NXT or as part of The Authority. Fans know Triple H's role on-screen and off, so Adam Pearce calling him would be the most logical move.

#3. He could be getting approval from USA Network executives

WWE Monday Night RAW, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown all air on different nights of the week. Some programs feature different timeslots, and some are on different channels.

NXT and RAW are both on USA Network, while SmackDown airs on FOX. All three shows air from 8 to 10 PM EST, but RAW continues past that until 11 PM EST. While the networks may seem inconsequential, USA and FOX executives have been used as in-story figures, specifically for the WWE Draft.

Adam Pearce may be on the phone with USA Network officials to clear matches and help him make decisions. While network oversight can be dangerous, they can be used to make some interesting stories if the proper opportunity comes about.

#2. Vince McMahon is allegedly making major changes behind the scenes

Executive Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is another possible option. After numerous accusations and allegations were uncovered, the billionaire retired from his role in WWE last year. This is what allowed Triple H to take over the creative direction of the company.

Unfortunately, McMahon found a way back in. Since returning, he's appeared at a handful of shows and caused morale to drop significantly, primarily on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania. He's also supposedly making changes remotely on a weekly basis.

Given that he's back in power in the company, it would make sense if he were the one dealing with Adam Pearce. Triple H may be higher on the food chain than Pearce, but he's unfortunately back to being below McMahon.

#1. This could be a way of bringing Stephanie McMahon back into the fold in WWE

Stephanie McMahon

Speaking of McMahons, there's an unlikely but intriguing option of another McMahon family member dealing with Adam Pearce on RAW each week. It could be the Billion Dollar Princess herself, Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie has had an in-and-out relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years. Before Vince's retirement, she announced a leave of absence but returned to the fold to help lead things afterward. Once her father returned to the company, Stephanie once again left.

While it may seem unlikely, there's always a chance that Stephanie is returning to WWE. She has a history of being a stellar on-screen authority figure, so working with Adam Pearce could make for an interesting dynamic.

Of course, it remains to be seen if she will ever return to the company. For now, fans will have to wait and see.

