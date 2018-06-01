Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Predicting the next 5 WWE Champions

The future cannot be escaped, but it can be predicted.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 13:58 IST
4.19K

The Phenomenal Champion
The Phenomenal Champion

Styles has been champion for a while now, and we're all happier for it. After the disaster which was Jinder Mahal, Styles has brought a lot of stability to the prize, holding on to it since November 2017. He has taken the belt through Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and even WrestleMania. He is the gold standard of SmackDown right now.

However, every champion's reign comes to an end eventually. We have seen our fair share of transitional champions, and we have also seen epic reigns. Be it Bruno Sammartino eight years as champion or John Cena's two-minute reign, WWE has given a whole spectrum of title lengths. Even though Styles' reign is one of the longer WWE Championship reigns in the past decade, it will end soon. So, keeping that in mind, let's look at who all will be the next 5 WWE Champions.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank 2018

The King of Strong Style or WWE?
The King of Strong Style or WWE?

I mean, this one is obvious. If Nakamura does not triumph over Styles at Money in the Bank, his character can be considered dead in the water. Even though this rivalry has been tepid at best, Nakamura needs to unleash a vicious side and absolutely pummel AJ Styles for the championship. If he doesn't do so, it would be a massive disservice to his work and his character.

We know how the story has been building, with low blows being a big part of this feud. Styles can try and be resilient, but a hyper and brutal Nakamura attack eventually puts him out. This match can be a spectacle of violence and storytelling which established Nakamura as the next big threat. The match can have a wonderful end sequence, where Nakamura, who is frustrated with the resilience of Styles, low blows him and Kinshasa's him to finish him off. This would be a great exclamation point to the rivalry, and Nakamura can begin his reign as the King of SmackDown and the WWE.

Page 1 of 5
AJ Styles Samoa Joe
