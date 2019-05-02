The top 3 Heels in the WWE Currently

Fans always need someone to hate, so that they can cheer louder for their heroes

Every hero needs a villain. Professional Wrestling, along with the actual wrestling, is about storytelling. A battle between a babyface (the hero) and a heel (the villain). In order to bring out the best in every babyface, it takes a dastardly heel to bring him/her to the very edge of human consciousness. The anticipation of comeuppance of a heel is what brings together fans each and every week.

WrestleMania 35 is now in the rear view mirror and we have been seen a number of heels who have been sidelined due to various reasons: Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan and Ronda Rousey to name a few. Hence, it has given an opportunity for others to step up their game to the next level as we build up towards the upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Let us take a look at who are those heinous wrestling characters who the fans are currently loving to hate.

#3 Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin - One of the most hated superstars in WWE, making him a perfect heel

The move from SmackDown Live to Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up 2018 did wonders for the career of the former Lone Wolf. He was assigned the role of a semi-authority figure who slowly and steadily inched himself into becoming the interim-General Manager of Raw, after the position was vacated by Kurt Angle. Whether it is the role of a narcissistic authority figure who gloats over his limited accolades, or as someone who plays spoilsport on a weekly basis to the biggest babyfaces on Raw, Baron Corbin has played his role to perfection and the fans have always loved to hate him.

At WrestleMania 35, Corbin received a significant push in his career as he was announced as Kurt Angle's opponent in his farewell match. Not only this, Corbin went on to defeat the legendary Olympic Gold Medalist fair and square in the middle of the ring at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. This gave his heel character further substance and content which could be used to build him up as a bigger heel.

Currently, he is scheduled to participate in the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match. Although he has won the match previously in 2017, he went to lose the eventual cash-in which damaged his credibility. In order to establish Corbin as the biggest heel on Raw, WWE may want to give Corbin another shot at being Mr. Money In The Bank.

