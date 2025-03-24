Who is Bayley Humphrey? The potential WWE star endorsed by The Undertaker

Recently, a video of The Undertaker went viral on social media platforms. In it, The Phenom massively praised a 6-foot-tall female WWE contestant. The Deadman is a coach at WWE’s LFG show. His team comprises four wrestlers: Tyra Mae Steele, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield, and Shiloh Hill.

The video featured The Undertaker and Bayley Humphrey. The Deadman praised her facial expressions and even called her special and unique. Fans will now want to know all about Humphrey.

Bayley Humphrey is a 20-year-old Arizona-based pro wrestler. During her collegiate career, she majored in acrobatics and tumbling. After a decorated career in artistic gymnastics, Humphrey transitioned to acrobatic gymnastics during her senior year of high school.

She has multiple accolades, including being a four-time NCATA champion, a three-time All-America, and much more. Bayley graduated from the college with a degree in Health Science.

Now, with her monstrous structure and athletic history, Bayley Humphrey is moving forward to make an unparalleled impact in the world of professional wrestling. She kicked off her career on WWE LFG.

Legend says The Undertaker is not to blame for LFG controversy

According to reports, Michelle McCool will replace Mickie James as the coach at the LFG show. The Undertaker is also a mentor/coach on the show. Some fans were upset with the announcement, sharing their varied opinions.

A section of fans are blaming the WWE legend, who is also McCool’s husband. Online critics have accused The Deadman of using the power he possesses in the Stamford-based promotion to get his wife on the show, replacing Mickie James.

While speaking on SportsKeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, former writer Vince Russo suggested that The Undertaker should not be blamed for the situation. There is a chance The Phenom refused to do the second season because he wanted to be with his family.

The LFG team might have gotten his wife on the show as a coach so he would have reason to stay. Russo said the Hall of Famer is not a guy who would suggest getting his wife on the show and misuse his power or influence that way.

With WrestleMania looming, The Undertaker is set to make multiple appearances in front of fans throughout the Mania weekend.

