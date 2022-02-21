Who has beaten Ronda Rousey in WWE so far?

Ronda Rousey made her first appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Since the former RAW Women's Champion debuted, she has competed in 31 matches in WWE. Out of 31, she has won 30 matches and lost just once throughout her pro-wrestling career.

The Baddest Women on the Planet's only loss came at the main event of WrestleMania 35 after Becky Lynch pinned her in a triple threat match that included Charlotte Flair. This makes Becky Lynch the only WWE Superstar to have defeated Rowdy Rousey.

Who is Ronda Rousey's opponent at WrestleMania?

Rowdy Rousey took a hiatus from WWE after her loss at WrestleMania 35. She made her return to the promotion after almost three years.

During Rousey's run, the former UFC Champion managed to become one of the best female pro-wrestlers in the industry. She also captured the RAW Women's championship months after her debut.

The Arm Collector returned to the 2022 Royal Rumble. After entering the match at no. 28, Rousey emerged victorious in 30-Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Following her win at Rumble, Rousey chose current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent.

Did Ronda Rousey secure victory at the 2022 Elimination Chamber?

Rousey was booked to compete in a tag team match with her partner being, Naomi against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The match had an added stipulation which stated that Rousey should wrestle with one hand tied behind her back.

Throughout the match, Deville and Flair dominated Rousey and Naomi as the Royal Rumble winner wrestled with just one arm.

But Ronda and Naomi defied all odds and defeated Charlotte and Sonya in a great match.

