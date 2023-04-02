Who was behind Rey and Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 match? Details on how it was brought together

Dominik Mysterio received his well-deserved comeuppance at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member's antics and dastardly actions earned him a memorable beatdown at the hands of Rey Mysterio. He also received a vicious slap from his disappointed mother.

On Night One, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley stole the show in what is being called the greatest WrestleMania women's match of all time. Rey and Dominik, on the other hand, put together an impressive piece of art. The encounter had the perfect blend of top-tier storytelling and world-class in-ring action, especially considering the younger Mysterio's lack of experience.

While donning his father's mask, Prison Dom entered in handcuffs with security forces and a police van. Snoop Dog drove Rey Mysterio out to the arena, who came out to Eddie Guerrero's music. Bad Bunny was at ringside as a Spanish color commentator. Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma got involved in crucial phases.

We thoroughly enjoyed the emotional encounter with the perfect payoff with the masked Hall of Famer pinning his son. However, fans are inquiring about the brains behind this masterpiece. Details have emerged that indicate that former WWE Superstar Jamie Noble was tasked with producing Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Noble deserves all the praise in the world. Considering the quality of the other matches on the card and the placement of Rey vs. Dominik, it could have easily gotten lost in the shuffle and faded out of our memories quickly.

However, the top-notch production, coupled with the performance of the father-son duo, kept the crowd on the edge of its site for the entirety. The entrances were a particular delight. Credit must be given to the Mysterio Family, including Angie and Aalyah, for seamlessly telling an incredible story to a massive audience.

Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 dreams were dashed, but he may not be finished

WrestleMania traditionally marks the end of slow-burn storylines like Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio. However, many expected the younger Mysterio to defeat his father and establish himself as a credible heel.

Unfortunately, his Mania dreams were dashed. Nevertheless, Dom looked on in disgust as his family celebrated his loss, heralding that he may not be finished with the newest Hall of Famer.

Having said that, Dom and Judgment Day may dig deep into their bag of tricks to take things to the next level. It makes sense for him to go over his old man in the long run in a classic passing-of-the-torch moment. Thus, Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio II may be coming sooner rather than later.

