If you watch WWE programming, and even now AEW programming, you will no doubt have seen Brock Lesnar Guy. Many WWE fans over the years have been recognized at many shows, sometimes consecutively. A guy like Sign Guy for example, a man who always wore the same sky blue shirt, wore a cap and always brought creative signs to WWE shows, is one of the most famous.

If you have the right amount of money and even know the right people, there's a chance that you may get recognized on-camera regularly. Sometimes, fans have gotten over just appearing once on TV, and Angry Miz Girl is one of those examples. She appeared on camera looking angry after The Miz cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Title in 2010.

So who is Brock Lesnar Guy?

Brock Lesnar Guy -- real name Michael Corcoran -- was introduced to wrestling fans when Brock Lesnar made his triumphant return to WWE in 2012. The camera panned to Brock Lesnar Guy as he was doing a Brock Lesnar pose and he was instantly named Brock Lesnar Guy by fans online.

Moving forward, he was seen at many more events, and even more recently at AEW Full Gear 2021, always wearing the same shirt he wore that night in 2012.

It's not quite clear how the avid fan manages to attend so many wrestling shows, but there's no doubt his passion for the business has never waned. He even went to the WWE Performance Center a few years ago for a special All Access event. It resulted in Brock Lesnar Guy cutting a promo on Finn Balor in one of the dedicated promo rooms they have at the Performance Center. The video can be found here.

Not Brock Lesnar Guy... but when will the real Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar was last mentioned on SmackDown on the October, 29, 2021 episode when WWE Official Adam Pearce fined The Beast Incarnate $1 million for his rampage in the ring and around ringside on the night after Crown Jewel. Lesnar also attacked Pearce, giving him an F5.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It has been reported that Brock Lesnar will return for the December 10 episode of SmackDown at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was noted that he plans to buy a ringside ticket for the event, adding another layer of excitement to his suspension storyline.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Genci Papraniku