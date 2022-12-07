Who does Brock Lesnar owe his entire career to?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated and successful fighters in the entire world. His career is a glittering example for up-and-coming combat athletes, what with his unparalleled legacy and work ethic.

Brock Lesnar has made his mark in WWE, NJPW, UFC, among other promotions. He has won championships in all of them. Whether it is professional wrestling or bumper fights, he has taken more victories than anyone can count.

What makes The Beast Incarnate's story all the more inspiring is the fact that he came from humble beginnings. He had good role models and inspirations while growing up, crediting two of them in particular for the way his career turned out.

Brock Lesnar has gone on record to state that he owed his entire career to his parents. In his autobiography Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, he revealed that their willingness to prioritize his dreams put him on the map.

"I owe it all to my mom and dad. Who I am. What I am. Where I am. Parents put a lot of pressure on their kids to succeed in sports, whether they mean to or not. Some kids can handle the pressure and live up to their parents’ expectations. Other kids can’t, and they fail....I was born with the talent and the athleticism - those were God-given gifts. But a lot of talented athletes go nowhere. What made me different? More than anything else, my mom and dad, and the rest of my family for that matter, were willing to make sacrifices for me." (Death Clutch, Chapter 1)

Thanks to Richard and Stephanie Lesnar's efforts, The Conqueror rose to the very top of the fighting world. In a way, we as fans need to thank them for giving us the pleasure of watching their son do what he is known for, whether it is in the WWE ring or the UFC octagon.

Brock Lesnar's Cowboy persona

Since his fantastic return in 2021, Brock Lesnar has played the role of an enthusiastic yet menacing cowboy. It has been one of the best runs of his career, with his most storied rival Roman Reigns hailing him for making it work.

“I was able to push my level up, which he knew, OK, ‘this guy’s creating different levels and layers to this, let me step my game up.’ And he did that. That was just a perfect recipe of two performers who want to be the best, and both have pretty legitimate claims to that territory.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Lesnar's most recent feud and match came against Bobby Lashley. He battled him at this year's Crown Jewel premium live event and emerged victorious. We are excited to see how 2023 goes for The Mayor of Suplex City.

