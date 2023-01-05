Who should be the cover star of WWE 2K23?

WWE 2K23 is the most anticipated wrestling game since, um, WWE 2K22. But don't let that distract you from the fact that fans and gamers alike are eagerly looking forward to it, with expectations sky-high for the upcoming title.

2K could release the next installment of the yearly WWE game around the WrestleMania season. The developers will have an enormous task on their hands for 2K23. They will need every bit of their creative genius to market it above and beyond targets. This will include picking a worthy cover star, which is a yearly tradition for the franchise.

Fans expect a deserving superstar to grace the cover of the game they will be buying in a couple of months. There has been no word regarding which wrestler will get the nod to do so, which means it's all speculation for now. Read on for our opinion on who WWE and 2K should bestow the honor upon.

While most fans will point to Roman Reigns as an obvious cover star for WWE 2K23, it's not that straightforward. Since 2K took over as the main developer, no superstar has been on the cover more than once. The Head of the Table has already shared the honor with Becky Lynch. Both wrestlers were on the cover of WWE 2K20, which means as good as he's been, he may not be the wrestler of choice.

In our opinion, WWE should have either Cody Rhodes or Bianca Belair (or both at the same time, like WWE 2K20) to be the cover star for WWE 2K23. In Belair's case, she had the best twelve months any woman had in 2022. Rhodes, being the cover star, on the other hand, would be a major statement of intent from the makers and would solidify his status as one of the top wrestlers in the company. It would also mark his return to the WWE video games in fine style.

Who will be the highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K23?

While Roman Reigns may not have the biggest case for being the cover star of WWE 2K23, he most certainly has one for being the highest-rated superstar in the game. The level he has operated on in 2022 is, in his words, "God Mode", and we feel the developers at 2K will be rewarding that with a high rating.

Reigns was the highest-rated character in WWE 2K22, edging out Brock Lesnar (94) with a staggering 95 rating. We expect the number to remain the same or even get a singular buff to 96. That would be reminiscent of the older games, which had the poster boy of the time in John Cena sporting the same rating.

