WWE Extreme Rules: Who cut the top rope during Roman Reigns vs. The Demon last year?

This year's edition of WWE Extreme Rules is shaping up to be a fantastic event. Despite Roman Reigns missing from the card, plenty of high-profile matches have the potential to make headlines. There is a significant improvement over last year's event, and we'll see how it pans out this Saturday.

Last year, WWE Extreme Rules was headlined by Roman Reigns versus 'The Demon' Finn Balor. It was a blockbuster main event that delivered in spades but had a bizarre ending that saw Reigns retain his Universal Championship.

Balor fell victim to said bizarre ending. He had The Tribal Chief on the ropes (ha) for large portions of the match. Unfortunately, a slice of terrible luck became his undoing that night. If you don't remember who cut the top rope that saw him fall to defeat, we have the answer for you right here.

At WWE Extreme Rules 2021, neither Roman Reigns nor The Usos cut the top rope that 'The Demon' Finn Balor was perched on.

It looked like it broke on its own, but keen-eyed fans revealed it was a cameraman or somebody disguised as one. This mystery person was spotted with what looked like a knife or bolt cutters and may have done the deed.

What happened when Roman Reigns and Finn Balor fought at WWE Extreme Rules?

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor had a banger of a match at WWE Extreme Rules 2021. The match started out hot and quickly got extreme after Balor introduced some kendo sticks. Reigns responded with a Drive-By before they brawled into the crowd.

The Champion and challenger traded their best shots soon afterward. The Tribal Chief landed a Uranage, a Superman Punch, and a Spear but could not keep The Demon down. The latter had the match won when he hit the Coup de Grace, but The Usos saved their boss. An incensed Balor obliterated the twins, but Reigns hit a Spear.

With everyone on their backs, red lights flashed, and Balor got back on his feet. He went to town on a helpless Reigns and looked set to finish him off. While he was perched on the top rope, it snapped and caused him to fall on his knee. This gave The Head of the Table enough time to blast his challenger with another Spear to take the pin and the win.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far